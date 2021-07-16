Adi Saikumar’s Prestigious Movie Amaran In The City-Chapter 1 Shooting Begins

Amaran In The City-Chapter 1' is the highest budgeted film in 'Lovely' star Adi Saikumar’s career. This prestigious movie is being produced by SVR. Avika Gor plays the heroine in this movie where Adi will be seen as a powerful police officer. Debut director S Balaveer who has also penned story, screenplay and dialogues is making 'Amaran In The City-Chapter 1' with a unique and first of its kind story.

After two years of pre-production work, 'Amaran' In The City-Chapter 1' is all set to hit the floors. Regular shooting of the film has recently begun in Hyderabad. The first schedule is happening in a huge and police station set. Key scenes will also be shot in and around the city in this schedule. Aadi Saikumar will be seen in a new look in the film which will be high on VFX.

Avika Gor plays the leading lady in the film that also features Aditya Om, Krishnudu, Manoj Nandan, Veera Shankar, Pavitra Lokesh and Madhumani.

Chaitanya renders soundtracks, while cinematography will be handled by RR Vishnu

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Avika Gor, Saikumar, Aditya Om, Krishnudu, Manoj Nandan, Veera Shankar, Ayan, Shruthi, Roshan, Madhumani and others.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: S. Balaveer

Producer: SVR

Banner: SVR Productions PVT LTD

Presents: Gemini

Music Director: Krishna Chaitanya Kolli

DOP: RR Vishnu

Line-Producer: Swetha Katakam

Publicity Designer: Kadiyam Venkat

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni Rambabu

Costume Designer: Devi Paruchuri

Co-director: Raghava.T

Ex-Producer: Giridhar Mamidipalli