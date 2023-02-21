Actress Lavanya Tripathi Confirms Dating Varun Tej?

Lavanya Tripathi is all set to make her digital debut soon with Puli Meka. The series will start streaming on Zee5 from February 24, 2023.

The actress is busy promoting Puli Meka. She also graced anchor Suma's newly launched show 'Suma Adda', on which the host asked Lavanya Tripathi who is the most handsome actor out there.

When the host gave two options, namely, Nani and Varun Tej, Lavanya chose the latter. The video has been widely circulating on social media.

Over the past few days, we are hearing reports that Lavanya and Varun Tej are secretly dating, as the former was spotted in a few mega family events. Now, Lavanya's answer on Suma Adda show confirms that she is indeed dating him.

Puli Meka is produced by Kona Venkat. Aadi Sai Kumar, Suman, among others, will appear in prominent roles.