Actress Geeth Singh's Son Dies In Road Accident  

Kithakithalu actress Geetha Singh's son dies in a road accident. Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestant Karata Kalyani urged everyone to drive safely.

Karate Kalyani wrote on her Facebook that roughly translates into English " Geeta Singh's son died in a road accident. Karate Kalyani also advised people who are traveling in car or bike to go safely.Om Shanthi."

Geetha Singh didn't marry yet, she adopted her brother's son. Geetha Singh acted in more than 50 films. She is staying away from films due to a lack of opportunities.