Actress Aamani Shifted To Mancherial Hospital From Shooting Sets

South Indian senior actress Aamani was admitted to a private hospital in Mancherial on Thursday. During the shooting of a film, the actress fell ill and she was immediately rushed to a hospital. The doctors who examined her said that she had a slight chest pain and nothing to worry. All tests have been done to Aamani and she was discharged after treatment.

The actress is currently working for a film produced by Taidala Bapu who hails from Mancherial. The shooting of the movie is taking place in Mancherial from the past four days.

Aamani is one of the most popular actress in Telugu and Tamil movies. She stepped into Telugu film industry with the movie, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana. Later she acted in many films. Her movie, Mister Pellam directed by Bapu which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. She also won Filmfare Award for Best Actress - Telugu for the film Subha Lagnam and Nandi Award for Best Actress for the films Subha Sankalpam and Mr. Pellam. She acted with top heroes like Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Jagapathi Babu, Kamal Haasan, etc.

