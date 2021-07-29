Actor Venu Makes Comeback With Ravi Teja's Rama Rao On Duty

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Sarath Mandava’s upcoming film Ramarao On Duty is in initial stages of production. However, the film is carrying enormous buzz already, thanks to the aggressive promotions from the very beginning itself.

Firstly, the mass-appealing title and highly impressive first look posters have garnered exceptional response from fans and movie goers. The film will feature two beautiful heroines Rajisha Vijayan and Divyasha Kaushik opposite Ravi Teja.

Here comes another surprising announcement. Senior actor Venu Thottempudi who took long break from films comes on board to play an important role in Ramarao On Duty. Known for his hilarious timing and energy, Venu will be seen in a never-seen-before character in the movie.

Directed by Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, Ramarao On Duty is billed to be a unique thriller with story inspired from true incidents. The film also stars some surprising cast and top-notch craftsmen are associated with it.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan, Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Chaitanya Krishna, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more