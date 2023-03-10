Actor Naresh Weds Pavitra Lokesh

March 09, 2023

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure high quality in the works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at Swaraj Maidan at Vijayawada. During a review meeting on the project held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister told them that the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam is a permanent project and the quality of work should be so high that it must bring special recognition to Vijayawada.