Actor Naresh Weds Pavitra Lokesh
Actor Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have been seeing each other for a long time. On New Year, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh confirmed about their relationship on social media. Today, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh got married officially. Here's the video shared by Naresh:
Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us🤗
ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం
రెండు మనసులు
మూడు ముళ్ళు
ఏడు అడుగులు 🙏
మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు
- మీ #PavitraNaresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g
