Actor Naresh Weds Pavitra Lokesh

Mar 10, 2023, 11:37 IST
naresh, pavithra lokesh wedding video pics - Sakshi Post

Actor Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have been seeing each other for a long time. On New Year, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh confirmed about their relationship on social media. Today, Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh got married officially. Here's the video shared by Naresh:


Read More:

Tags: 
Naresh Pavithra lokesh wedding pictures
naresh pavithra lokesh wedding video
naresh pavithra lokesh
Advertisement
Back to Top