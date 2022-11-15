Actor Karthi's Japan First Look Poster Out

Hero Karthi who is in full swing with consecutive hits is teaming up with director Raju Murugan of Joker fame for his new film produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures. The fact that this is Karthi's 25th film has made this venture even more special.

The film’s first-look poster has been launched. The poster introduces us to the quirky world of the protagonist. Karthi can be seen taking a nap on the sofa chair with a liquor bottle in his hand, wherein there is a girl lying on the floor with a glass in her hand. The photo frame looks much more interesting, as Karthi is seen wearing gold ornaments from top to bottom. The first look surely grabs the attention.

Anu Emmanuel is paired opposite Karthi for the first time. Actor Sunil will be seen in a vital role in the movie that marks the acting debut of popular cinematographer Vijay Milton.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. Philomin Raj is the in charge of the editing. Vinesh Banglan, the National Award-winning production designer (Kammarasambhavam) is taking care of the production design for Japan.

The trio of Rajumurugan - Karthi - Dream Warrior Pictures have already created enough buzz among the audience with expectations mounting. The first look has now set a new bar.