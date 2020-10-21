Actor Karthi Welcomes Second Child

Karthi and wife Ranjani have become proud parents for the second time as the couple is blessed with a baby boy. Actor Karthi took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with his fans.

He wrote, "Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!"

This is Karthi and Ranjani’s second child. The couple became parents to their daughter Umayal in 2013.

On the work front, Karthi will be seen next in Sultan. He also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty.