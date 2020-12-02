Acting Guru Mahesh Gangimalla To Make Directorial Debut

Mahesh Gangimalla is one of the noted acting gurus in Tollywood film industry. Mahesh taught acting to a lot of artists who are well-settled in the film industry. Now, Mahesh Gangimalla has been looking at making a debut as a director. Under the production of Jnpaika Entertainments, Mahesh Gangimalla turns the director for an upcoming Telugu movie titled Abhivyakthi. The film's launch took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the film unit and well-wishers.

Lalit Adithya, Ananya Nagalla, Sai Raghavendra, Sundar, and Ramana play the lead roles in the film. Ananya Nagalla who shot to fame with Mallesham also took training in acting under Mahesh Gangimalla. She is now a part of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.

Bhupal Reddy is the film's producer who switched on the camera during the launch. Rakesh Varre gave the clap and Madhav Gowda directed the first shot. The film's shoot kicks-off in January. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.