Acharya's First Weekend Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest outing, Acharya, is doing decent business at the box office. The film got mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. On the other hand, Yash's KGF 2 is giving stiff competition to Acharya.

Moreover, KGF 2 has become the first choice even in Telugu states thanks to its powerful content. Coming back to Acharya's collections, the film has managed to do the business of Rs 120 cr plus by the end of its first weekend.

When it comes to Sunday's collections, Acharya is estimated to have earned Rs 25 crore plus. The exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update the area-wise collection shortly.

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sonu Sood in key roles.

