Acharya US Premieres Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya released in theatres this morning. As per the ealy talk, the film has failed to live up to the audience expectations. Acharya has opened to poor reviews from fans and audience alike. The film features Ram Charan in a guest role. Last night, Acharya premieres were held in USA and other foreign countries.

Talking about the premieres collections, Acharya has managed to cross the half-million mark at the US box office.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva. With an impresive star cast, including the likes of Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge not to mention Ram Charan, ACharya had raised expectations among the audience with its trailer and posters. It remains to be seen if the collections will pick up during the long weekend—Labour Day and Eid.