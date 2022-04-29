Acharya Movie Review And Rating: Even Chiranjeevi and Charan Can't Save This Movie

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are bankable stars in Tollywood. The duo has a separate fan base in different parts of the country. After a long time, Chiru and Charan are seen together in a movie after Khaidi No.150.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva, who has helmed several successful films like Janatha Garage, Bharath Ane Nenu among others. If you are planning to watch Acharya for Chiranjeevi or Charan or Koratala Siva. Check out the review before you book your tickets this weekend!

Plot: Ram Charan (Sidda) works as a watchman at the temple town of Dharmasthali. Sidda also looks after the village people. Basava (Sonu Sood) tries to take control of the temple. Basava can step into the village only if Sidda leaves town. Sidda finally leaves town. But at the same moment, Chiranjeevi( Acharya) enters the village to save people. What is the connection between Acharya and Sidda. Why does Chiranjeevi step into village after Sidda leaves. Will Acharya be able to save the town and temple from Basava forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Audience are very much aware about Chiranjeevi's acting prowess. Be it dialogue delivery or dance, no Tollywood actor can beat Chiru. Chiranjeevi is seen in a new avatar in Acharya. He fits the role perfectly. Ram Charan also does a commendable job in the film. He steals the show with his stellar performance. Ram Charan also dominates Chiranjeevi in a few scenes with his expressions. After watching Acharya, we are pretty sure, no one could have played Siddha's character better than Ram Charan. The emotional scenes between Charan and Chiru pull of their roles effortlessly

Positives:

Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan

Negatives:

Weak screenplay

Poor VFX

Umimpressive Narrative

Verdict: Acharya is boring drama, watch it only for Chiranjeevi and Charan

