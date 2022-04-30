Acharya OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya is trending on all social media platforms. Yesterday, the film was released in theatres. Videos on Acharya public talk and reviews are being circulated on social media.

The film received mixed talk from critics and fans alike. A section of the audience is not really interested in watching the film in theatres after hearing poor reviews. The audience is now wanting to know the OTT release date.

Acharya's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to start streaming on Prime Video by end of May, after end of the movie's theatrical run.

Acharya will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video one week earlier than expected if the poor talk continues. There's a chance for Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya to be available on Prime Video by the third week of May. The makers are yet to announce the official digital release date of the film.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood are seen in key roles.

