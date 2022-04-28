Acharya First Day Collection Prediction

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya has been trending on social media for multiple reasons. The film is set for a grand theatrical release tomorrow in theatres. Chiru's Acharya tickets are selling like hot cakes in Telugu states. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen in an extended cameo in Acharya.

Expectations are riding high on the project as Chiranjeevi and Charan will be sharing screen space after their last outing in Khaidi No.150, in which Charan appeared in a song. Acharya is going to be visual treat for the audience and mega fans, in particular.

Looking at the advance booking of tickets, Acharya is expected to earn an estimated Rs 25 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. The film could collect more than the estimated figures, it all depends on the reception from the audience.

It would be inetresting to see if Acharya be able to take on Yash's KGF 2 . Acharya is helmed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal's role has been chopped off, as revealed by the director himself recently.

Sonu Sood will be making a cameo. Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy of Matinee Entertainments have bankrolled the project which has Chiranjeevi playing the titular role. Acharya is slated to release in theatres on April 29.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Double Elimination This Week?

