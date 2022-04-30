Acharya First Day Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi Movie Off to a Decent Start at Box Office

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya was released in theatres on April 29, 2022. Unfortunately, the film couldn't live up to the audience expectations. The film met with mixed reviews from fans and audience alike. Acharya was released in more than 3000 screens plus across the globe.

Speaking about the Acharya first-day collections, the Megastar movie has managed to earn approximately Rs 25 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, and Sonu in key roles. With Acharya earning mixed reviews, Yash's KGF 2 remains steady at the box office without any competition.

Last night, Koratala Siva, Sukumar and Harish Shankar held Acharya success celebrations in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan weren't part of it,they seem to have given it a miss.

Also Read: Rajamouli Flop Sentiment Follows Ram Charan to Acharya?

