Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to halt shoot of Acharya, before anyone else halted their film shoots in March and along with him SS Rajamouli also announced that they are halting shoot of RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

As the lockdown period started in the last week of March, many film makers thought the issue of Covid-19 pandemic will end in two or three months. But lockdown got extended to 4 months and even though unlock period has started, filmmakers are not sure about how to go forward with shoots.

Some want to wait till December and see, if the cases reduce, indicating that the pandemic is finally starting to end. But few have dared it and started film shoots.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya have already started shooting and Sai Tej also completed a song for his Solo Brathuke So Better. Other heroes have plans to start shooting from September 3rd week or 4th week.

Now, we hear that even Acharya will start shoot but director Koratala Siva will shoot Ram Charan's scenes first and then, Chiranjeevi will enter the shoot in December. The team will work work reduced staff of up to 30% and by the time, Chiranjeevi joins, they hope the situation will be better.