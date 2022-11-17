Acclaimed Directors Say 'Masooda' Is A Must-Watch! 

It is just a day before the theatrical release of 'Masooda'. The film releases on November 18, 2022. It is a horror-drama.

After the film's special premiere today, several young filmmakers appreciated it without reservations. They feel that the Sai Kiran-directed horror-drama is a genuinely spooky drama. They are especially amazed by its technical quality, helped by Prashanth R Vihari's music and Nagesh Bannell's cinematography. Producer Rahul Yadav Nakka's production values are going to be top-notch, they said.

Swaroop RSJ of 'Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya' fame, Venkatesh Maha of 'Care Of Kancharapalem' fame, Vivek Athreya of 'Ante Sundaraniki' fame, Vinod Ananthoju of 'Middle Class Melodies' fame, and Sandeep Raj of 'Colour Photo' want the audience to experience the horror movie only in a theatre.

They are of the view that the film's story, the dramatic elements, the sound effects, the visuals, and the performances are arresting. Right from Thiruveer to Sangeetha and Kavya Kalyanram, everyone is expected to give the audience much-needed thrills.

The film is about how a mother takes the help of her male neighbour when her daughter gets possessed by a ghost. The film doesn't have horror-comedy elements. It's a drama.