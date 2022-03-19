Accident on Prashanth Neel's Salaar Sets, Prabhas Gets Treated in Spain

We already told you that Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas was off to Europe. We all thought he was on a vacation, but it has emerged that he went there to get himself treated for an injury he suffered on the sets of KGF fame Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

Prabhas is said to be upset over the poor reviews for his last outing, Radhe Shyam. The film failed to live up to the audience' expectations and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Post Radhe Shyam release, Prabhas jetted off to a foreign country, we already said. And everyone thought that Prabhas went to Spain to stay away from the media glare.

But the truth is all those reports are baseless. Prabhas flew to Spain on a medical emergency. Prabhas is said to have got injured on the sets of Salaar and he went there to get himself operated in Barcelona. The doctors are said to have advised him bed rest for a month.

Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. We wish Tollywood rebel star Prabhas a speedy recovery.

