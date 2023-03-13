Academy Awards 2023: Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Mega Reaction on Oscar Win for RRR’s Naatu Naatu 

SS Rajamouli’s RRR scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards as it was the first time an Indian production achieved this feat. The popular track Naatu Naatu from the Telugu period drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR won the Oscars award in the Best Original Song category.

Mega star Chiranjeevi is elated after the RRR movie won the Academy Award. He lauded the team of Rajamouli’s directorial and conveyed his congratulations to the entire team.

“It is just amazing that RRR has become the first Indian film to win Oscar. I salute the musical genius MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava along with the choreographers and actors Tarak and Ram Charan, who danced like a dream. Just one man, SS Rajamouli, has made it all happen. He has made every Indian proud today,” Chiranjeevi said.

The actor also extended his congratulations to the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers and said, “I also want to congratulate the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscars in the best short documentary category. You have all created history and made our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind.”

