Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants are becoming the talk of the town. This season's contestants are not up to the expectations as the pulse of the audience seems. The show makers have roped in most of the social media icons for the reality show.

Have you observed this? This season, we have many handsome men than women. Are you thinking who are they? Then here goes the list-Abijeet, Syed Sohel, Noel and Akhil are the handsome hunks of this season. Hold on, we are not saying, netizens are highly talking about it on social media.

The weekend is around the corner, show lovers are pretty excited about the elimination round. Murmurs are doing the rounds that there will be no elimination this weekend. If this news turns to be true, then the nomination contestants of this week Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Sujatha, Mehaboob, Akhil, Divya and Gangavva will be in safe zone.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa, while on Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9 pm. If you miss watching the show live, you can stream the episodes later on Disney Plus Hotstar.