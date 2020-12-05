Abijeet Fans Plan Celebrations After Monal's Confirmed Elimination From Bigg Boss House Leaked

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is all set to witness another round of elimination. There’s no need to mention, how desperately the audience are waiting to know that who will get eliminated this week. The stage is set for the elimination of the thirteenth on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. We have already told, Avinash and Monal are in the danger zone. Looks like the evicted contestant of this week in the ongoing of Bigg Boss season four has been leaked even before the shoot by a number of sources on social media.

Akhil, Abhijeet, Ariyana, Monal and Avinash were the nominated contestants for the week. If sources are to be believed, Monal has been eliminated from the show. It is being speculated on social media that Monal’s sister Hemali spotted at Annapurna Studios. Apparently, she might have flew to Hyderabad to pick her sister. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

#BiggBossTelugu4 crackers tiyyandi Ra bayatiki ... Racha racha celebrations vundali idi gaani confirm aite ... #Abijeet ki mental peace dorikindi inka 🔥#monal eliminated Anta GA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nW1lN0QltK — gangavva007 (@BigbossteluguF) December 5, 2020

Monal is eliminated anta... Bye bye monal!! Ani trend chadama... 😂 #BiggBossTelugu4 — Rishu (@MeHonestlyy) December 5, 2020