Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be really interesting now. The show will soon complete one month and everyone is trying to up their game in one way or another. We will soon witness an elimination and the contenders who are in the nomination list are Lasya, Harika, Mehboob, Kumar Sai, Sohail, Swathi and Abhijeet.

The latest news we hear from our trusted sources is that Abhijeet is believed to have garnered the highest votes compared to other contestants who have been nominated for this week's eviction. The same sources stated that Abhijeet has entered into the safe zone. He has grabbed the maximum number of votes and is leading the numero uno position. However, Lasya, Harika, Swathi Deekshit and Mehboob are in the bottom four.

Looks like Abhijeet's fan following is also growing rapidly ever since he performed well in the Humans vs Robot task. The host of the show not only appreciated Abhijeet for his brilliance in executing the plan but he has also honoured him with a medal.

The evicted contestant Devi Nagavalli also predicted that Abhijeet would be into the top five finalists. Looking at all these, we can easily say, Abhijeet is getting popular amongst the show lovers rather than in the movies. If you may recall, Abhijeet essayed a lead role in ‘Life Is Beautiful' which was directed by Shekhar Kammula. The film fared well at the box office.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen who will leave Bigg Boss house this weekend. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is aired on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, for the weekend show, the episodes are telecast at 9 pm.