Top Three Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

With in a few hours, we will be knowing the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. The five contestants who are in the finals are Abhijeet, Harika, Ariyana, Sohel and Akhil. The show started amidst coronavirus pandemic and this season is totally special for many reasons. The makers of the show are planning to make the three long hour finale episode more special. Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show will surely make the grand finale episode more special.

According to the reports, Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to grace the show as the special guest. An official information regarding this is awaited. The chief guest will announce the winner and it is definitely going to be a special moment for the winner of the show. It is said that Raai Laxmi will perform in the show. Another news is that music director S Thaman will perform int he show. Thaman shared the news on his Twitter. Here is the tweet.

Happy to be part of this #BBTeluguGrandFinale It was a great energY ❤️

Performing on stage after 9 months thanks to team @StarMaa 🏆 Thanks to @iamnagarjuna gaaru for the lovely energy ❤️ love U sir @RaghuStarMaa thanks dear brother 🔊 https://t.co/ALf8mIJQu4 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 19, 2020

Most of the fans are eagerly waiting for the result. Now, the news is that Ariyana and Harika have been out whereas Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel are the top three contestants of the show. It is said that Abhijeet will be the winner of the show and Sohel could be the runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Let us not predict but wait and see what is going to happen in the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.