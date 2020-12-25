Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 ended but the hungama of BB top five contestants is not ending. Harika, Abijeet, Sohel, Akhil and Ariyana are the top five contestants and they are quite busy giving interviews, visiting their favourite places, meeting fans, etc. We all know how fans are going gaga over the top five finalists.

Recently, in an interview, Abijeet, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 said that Harika is like his sister and with this fans got hurt. Everyone thought that they share a different relationship. In the interview, Abijeet said that he cares for her and doesn't have any special feelings towards her. He further added that they are good friends and he doesn't know how it portrayed in the show.

Now, Harika during her live session said that Noel is her star boy, wonderful human, the way he supported her is amazing. She said that Lasya is like her elder sister. Coming to Abika she, said that they are still friends and to a question why Abhi called her sister? She replied that 'Sis' in the sense it's caring. She said that she is very happy to see that her friend won the title.