Abhijeet's Epic Reply To Akhil On Bigg Boss Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Who is the popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu of the current season? Most of them will say ‘Abhijeet’ as he won the hearts of the audience for his patience and attitude. Abhijeet could be a probable winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The show organizers have released latest promo of reality show on social media.

The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 clearly shows that Abhijeet gets an intense fight with Akhil Sarthak in tonight’s episode. After watching the promo, we are pretty sure no one is going to miss tonight’s episode. Netizens are hailing Abhijeet for giving a befitting reply to Akhil Sarthak. Check out the tweets:

AkhlL anna then :

Sir Sir .. please don't do it sir

Please 😥 AkhIL anna now :

Aa mekane Puli laga bayatiki vadilaaru Akkada jarigindaniki anna cheptunna Daniki emanna sambandam unda?#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/miECVQcnDm — •𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭• (@me_lomaniac) November 16, 2020

Fire emojis enni pedithey antha mass annatlu...#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/ktkpaZnsmF — Arya Shelby (@AryaShelby) November 16, 2020

Captain ayina ani proud ga cheptunnadu Akhil gadu Siggu unda ra..nuvvu emi cheyakundane BB ninnu captain ni chesadu Edo kashtapadi sadinchinattu buildup#BiggBossTelugu4 — MassLook (@Balaji_c16) November 16, 2020

#biggbosstelugu4 It is funny to see akhil talking as if he became captain on his ability. Inside room he cried like baby when talking to Nag sir. Akhil couldn't take that Mehaboob praised Abi. Abi real leader inside the house. pic.twitter.com/DqWAjG2kdu — Sudharaj (@Sudhagreat_hyd) November 16, 2020