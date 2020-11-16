Abhijeet's Epic Reply To Akhil On Bigg Boss Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Nov 16, 2020, 16:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Who is the popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu of the current season? Most of them will say ‘Abhijeet’ as he won the hearts of the audience for his patience and attitude. Abhijeet could be a probable winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The show organizers have released latest promo of reality show on social media.

The new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 clearly shows that Abhijeet gets an intense fight with Akhil Sarthak in tonight’s episode.  After watching the promo, we are pretty sure no one is going to miss tonight’s episode. Netizens are hailing Abhijeet for giving a befitting reply to Akhil Sarthak. Check out the tweets:

