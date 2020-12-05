Abhijeet May Receive Bigg Boss Winner's Trophy From Tollywood Superstar

There’s no denying the fact Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the popular reality show in Telugu states. It’s very hard for the audience to digest that show is getting to wrap up in a couple of days from now. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is a bit different than the previous season be in terms of special hosts and contestants.Samantha Akkineni, Kichcha Sudeep and Anchor Suma have graced the show and they have enthralled the audience with their charm and hosting skills. Not to mention, show organizers have been saving Monal since the beginning of the show.

With each passing day, the show is getting interesting and the makers are planning something for the contestants and audience to cheer up. Are you eagerly waiting to know, what’s in this time? It is learnt from reliable sources that Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to grace Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale episode. That’s not all, Mahesh Babu is likely to announce Abhijeet as a winner because he is the most rumored winner of the season. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

On a related note, Monal and Avinash are in a danger zone and it’s hard to predict to whom Nagarjuna will say to pack their bags this weekend. Can’t wait to watch what's in store for us in tonight's episode. Watch this space for more updates.

