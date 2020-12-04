Abhijeet Lost Confidence Of Becoming Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is halfway there and till now in this entire season, we have witnessed the roller coaster ride of emotions. Since the show is aiming towards its end, there are few contestants who have emerged as promising and strong enough to win the much-coveted title. Actor Abhijeet is one of them, we shouldn’t be surprised if Abhijeet emerges as the winner of the season. There is no second thought that Abhijeet is one of the most entertaining contestants in BB house. He is dramatic, energetic and entertaining. His antics have always proved to be beneficial for the show, fetching it the much-needed TRPs. Week by week he is through nominations but nothing has made him week.

He has overcome the entire situation with a smile on his face. The latest news doing the rounds about a new task in Bigg Boss which is called as 'Number Task’ and the contestants should select their own number which proves which contestant is in which position. It is their own individual decision. What caught our attention is Abhijeet. If reports are to be believed, Abhijeet seems to have selected the sixth position as per the sources. Why he has chosen the least number has become a hot topic on social media. Ever since Nagarjuna yelled at Abhijeet, the latter seems to have lost confidence on the game. He is being so calm and dull in the house. Is Abhijeet thinking that he can’t become a winner as he himself feeling down-selected the least number has set tongues wagging on social media? We have managed a few tweets for our readers. Take a look at them.