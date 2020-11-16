Is Abhijeet Following Kaushal Manda Strategy To Win Bigg Boss?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is inching closer to its finale and contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to become audience favorite contestants as well as to win the show. As you all might aware, Mehboob Dil Se was evicted from the house in last night's episode. The remaining contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are Abhijeet, Lasya, Akhil, Sohel, Lasya, Monal, Ariyana and Avinash. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner prediction has been going on for a while.

Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Lasya and Avinash might have come close to clinch the coveted trophy but they can’t become winner, because Abhijeet became extremely popular amongst the audience this season. He is the real winner of the show, thanks to his massive popularity. He has been the most talked-about contestant of the show ever since the show went on air.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is seems to be following the footprints of Kaushal Manda. If you may recall, Kaushal Manda emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and he enjoyed massive fan following through his stint in the house. Several fans pages were under his name and they all made him a winner with their unconditionally love and support.

It seems like same thing is happening with Abhijeet, he has garnered a huge fan during his stint in the house, and fans are rooting for him. Several fan pages are dedicated to him on social media. A few sections of the audience says that it is paid army but it’s not officially confirmed from anyone end. Abhijeet seems to be trending every day on social media. He has maximum chances to become a winner. Now and then, people are pointing out mistakes that he can’t perform well in the tasks. At the end, Audience votes matter a lot than contestant performance in the house. Probably, Abhijeet might be playing his own game but he is enjoying the same kind of fan following like Kaushal Manda.