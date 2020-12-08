Abhijeet Fans Warning To Boss Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on aired. The show is soon going to end in a couple of days from now. Nagarjuna announced that the show is going to have the finale of this season super soon and for only five contestants will be taken up as the finalist. After that, the house will yet again be empty for another few months before season 5 kicks off. Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana and Monal are in the race for the coveted top spit. Among the six, Abhijeet seems to have the highest chances of walking away with the winner title. Did you even know who Abhijeet was before he joined Bigg Boss? Well, Abhijeet instantly got into the limelight with his debut movie ‘Life Is Beautiful’ and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.

After stepping into Bigg Boss house, he became the crowd’s favorite person and now millions of fans across the nation are rooting for him on social media. Whether this is the Abhijeet in real life, we don’t know. But whatever he did- be it for the content or cameras, no one can deny that Abhijeet was extremely entertaining throughout the season. Looks like Bigg Boss makers may not be happy with Abhijeet fan following. On the other hand, they could be planning not to make him the winner of the reason. In the last two days' promo and episode, makers are giving minimal screen space to Abhijeet and giving more footage to other housemates.

Abhijeet fans seem like throwing a challenge to show makers that you are giving screen space only to management quota housemates ignoring Abhijeet. We don’t mind if you show Abhijeet to us or not but we will support to him until he becomes the winner of the season. We don’t support voting him if he is visible on the screen or not because he is a man with a pure heart in the house and have all qualities to become winner. Check out the tweets:

Okay ninna promo lo vallidharni ichavuu Eroju kuda vallane ichavu😌😌 Better luck #BB team Nv entha editing chesina #Abijeet votes ni tagginchalevu😉😎😎😎 — Anika Nayak (@AnikaNayak1) December 8, 2020

Very good script ! Very good hype for management quota .. Well done #BiggBossTelugu4 team . Kaani meeru entha facour chesina vallu mee kastanni bisket esthunnaru Oka manchi vyakthitvam annadhi edisthe entha bosst ichina use untadhi . Mee kastam 😂🤦‍♀️🤭 — ThatTelugammayi (@TTelugammayi) December 8, 2020

we want to see abijeet ninna episode lo kuda 5mins chuincharu antye!!eppudu me management quota ne chuistaru ah!!!abi fans starmaa tricks chustunnaru ga vote for abijeet only🔥❤️manam inka double votes veyyali — vasudha (@vasudha39933107) December 8, 2020