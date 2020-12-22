Abhijeet Fans Slam Bigg Boss Host Nagarjuna For Deducting Prize Money

Dec 22, 2020, 20:39 IST
- Sakshi Post

It has been more than two days, Bigg Boss Telugu concluded on a grand note with Abhijeet Duddala walked home with the winner’s trophy and prize money Rs 25 lakh.The fourth season, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants. The showrunners deserve an extra round of applause for bringing us this show amid a pandemic.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 received mixed reactions from all quarters for their unfair elimination of the contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been in the news before and after the show. But, it is making headlines for all wrong reasons. Abhijeet won the trophy only because of his audience's support and everyone knows that he hasn’t performed any tasks well, he would just participate in it.

But, he won millions of hearts with his attitude and behavior. They have struggled a lot to see him as a winner and they did a lot of campaigns on social media to vote for him. Abhijeet is the main reason for the Star Maa to get the highest record of votes for this season. But, Abhijeet fans are literally unhappy and they are trolling Nagarjuna for dividing Abhijeet’s prize money to the third runner up Sohel.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are also slamming former Bigg Boss contestant Mehboob for the leaks about who would win the TV reality show. Abhijeet fans are trolling Nagarjuna for deducting winner prize money and they are asking if they would do the same If Sohel's was in Abhijeet's place. It remains to be seen how Nagarjuna will react to this.

