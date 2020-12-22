Abhijeet Fans Slam Bigg Boss Host Nagarjuna For Deducting Prize Money

It has been more than two days, Bigg Boss Telugu concluded on a grand note with Abhijeet Duddala walked home with the winner’s trophy and prize money Rs 25 lakh.The fourth season, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants. The showrunners deserve an extra round of applause for bringing us this show amid a pandemic.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 received mixed reactions from all quarters for their unfair elimination of the contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has been in the news before and after the show. But, it is making headlines for all wrong reasons. Abhijeet won the trophy only because of his audience's support and everyone knows that he hasn’t performed any tasks well, he would just participate in it.

But, he won millions of hearts with his attitude and behavior. They have struggled a lot to see him as a winner and they did a lot of campaigns on social media to vote for him. Abhijeet is the main reason for the Star Maa to get the highest record of votes for this season. But, Abhijeet fans are literally unhappy and they are trolling Nagarjuna for dividing Abhijeet’s prize money to the third runner up Sohel.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are also slamming former Bigg Boss contestant Mehboob for the leaks about who would win the TV reality show. Abhijeet fans are trolling Nagarjuna for deducting winner prize money and they are asking if they would do the same If Sohel's was in Abhijeet's place. It remains to be seen how Nagarjuna will react to this.

Funny thing is Here who are saying sohel doesn't respect people votes Max they are #Abhijeeth fans definitely not #sohel fans..They feel sad for abhi got half money. Blame Bb here for deduct from prize money not sohel. Bb offered him he utilized the opportunity.. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sahaja reddy (@chsahaja) December 21, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 asalu ninna public chetha reject cheyabadina mehaboob gaadiki 10lakhs Chiranjeevi endukichaado ippatiki ardham kaavatle.winner prize money lo cut chesi Sohail gaadiki ivvadam param peenacithanam chupinchaaru @StarMaa vaallu. — Harishh (@harishlacto) December 21, 2020

50% votes veyinchukuna 50% prize money ichesinodu goppodu. I dont know if these 50% brains will donate it to the orphanage or not but i'm sure to whom those blessings are going to reach.#AbijeetRuledBiggBoss#Abijeet#BiggBossTelugu4 #BBTeluguGrandFinale — Ꮗild𝕾oul (@wilds0uI) December 21, 2020

I wonder how come StarMaa cuts BiGgBoss Telugu Season4 title winner prize money? It’s not just unfair but actually cheating.. #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBossGrandFinale instead of voting system, they should have done this from week-1? Totally WRONG..and waste of people time and energy — Amar Reddy (@amarbonthala) December 21, 2020

Seriously #BiggBossTelugu4 is so much scripted and hate @StarMaa for sharing prize money. This will be the last season to watch.. bye bye #BiggBossTelugu — Krishna Mohan (@kmreddyc) December 21, 2020

Yes bro they wantedly decreased winning prize money #BBTeluguGrandFinale #BiggBossTelugu4 — Lokesh k (@Lokeshk06224676) December 21, 2020