Abhijeet Fans Create Social Media Trend, Make Him Most Popular Bigg Boss Contestant

Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss is famous for fights, arguments and controversies. The latest Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become the talk of the town. As you all know, the show is in its twelfth week, we have already seen a lot of drama inside of the house. The show has witnessed friends turning foes, foes turning friends because the equation in the house will change at any moment.

Abhijeet has been winning the interest for a really long time now. Abhijeet seems to be one of the most promising contestants of the show. There are many fans of the show who want to see him lift the trophy. Twitter right now is buzzing with fan tweets trending #WeAdmireAbhijeet and you cannot miss it. If you don’t believe us, take a look at the tweets:

