Abhijeet Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Troll Nagarjuna

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Indian television ever. The controversial reality show has contestants from various fields and, locked inside the house for months, their antics make the game interesting every season. The show, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, can have only one winner every season, but there are always the housemates in each season who leave a mark in the viewers' minds even if they don't take the trophy home. Abhijeet has been quite the start of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, there’s no denying the fact that Abhijeet is the most popular contestant of this season.

In a recent episode, Abhijeet didn’t do the task which was assigned by ‘Bigg Boss’. Last night, Bigg Boss declared himself as Abhijeet is the worst performer of the week in the Luxury budget task. Looks like Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss might have hurt Abhijeet’s behavior especially overconfidence and attitude. Nagarjuna is seeing yelling at Abhijeet’s mistake in the latest promo which was released by the channel on social media.

Some of the Abhijeet fans are trolling Nagarjuna and Show makers for targeting Abhijeet to get solid TRP ratings. In the latest promo, it is clearly shown that Bigg Boss opened the gates for Abhijeet to leave the house without elimination. Bigg Boss makers are sending Abijeet out of the house without any elimination has become a hot topic on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

