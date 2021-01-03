Abhijeet Dominates Nagarjuna: Find Out How

Jan 03, 2021, 10:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

Abhijeet has been making the headlines ever since he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He was one of the strongest contenders of the show and since the very first day, he presented his strong personality to the audience. Abhijeet walked away Bigg Boss Telugu 4 with the trophy, Rs 25 lakh cash prize and one sports bike.

After his Bigg Boss win, Abhijeet thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his journey. Abhijeet asked his fans to love him as he still really needs their support.

No doubt, fans are still loving him. We have already told you that Bigg Boss finale episode registered the highest 21.7 TVR by surpassing all previous seasons. Abhijeet fans and Netizens went on to said that Abhijeet is the real reason for solid TRP rating of the finale episode. Abhijeet fans are expressing their opinions that they have waited for Abhijeet's winning moment.

Some of them are praising Nagarjuna for his hosting skills and requesting him to continue as a host for Bigg Boss Telugu.  For our dear viewers, we have managed a few tweets for you all. Take a look at them

Advertisement
Back to Top