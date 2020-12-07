Abhijeet, Akhil Create History on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 With Highest Votes

Many of them have a wish to participate in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. But, only a few of them will get once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in the game. Most of them don’t miss the chance when opportunity knocks at the door. Some of the use the opportunity wisely and they will manage to win people’s hearts. They are none other than Abhijeet and Akhil who are actually strong rival in the house, Akhil really doesn’t like if any praises or appreciates Abhijeet.

While coming to Abhijeet, he is a man with a gold heart doesn’t have any qualms towards anyone. Last week, Abhijeet and Akhil were nominated for eviction. Luckily, they have escaped from eviction, all thanks to their fans and followers. Last night, the host Nagarjuna said that the show received approximately 10.5 votes from Telugu audience which is a record for any reality show.

The buzz on social media suggests that Abhijeet and Akhil are believed to have got the same votes with a margin of two to three percent different but they bagged the highest votes in last week. It is being said on social media that Abhijeet and Akhil create history on Bigg Boss Telugu by garnering a majority of votes from their legion of fans, respectively.

On a related note, Last night, Mukku Avinash has been eliminated from the show. Talking about the nomination list, Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Ariyana and Sohel are nominated for this week's eviction. All are nominated for this week's elimination except Akhil as he won a ticket to the finale in last week. It is left to see to whom Nagarjuna will show an exit door this weekend.