Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hitting the headlines ever since it went on air. There was a time when a love triangle appeared developing in the house involving Monal, Abhijeet, and Akhil. In a recent episode, Monal expressed her feelings to Abhijeet that she likes him. Akhil didn’t utter a single word to Monal but was deeply hurt inside his heart which clearly reflected on his face.

But ever since Swathi Deekshith made a wild card entry, Abhijeet shifted his focus towards the latest addition to the league of charming ladies. Probably, this has given a big churn in the stomach for Monal. In Tuesday's episode, Monal was seen hugging and kissing Noel who sat near Abhijeet. What’s more, she appeared to have totally ignored Abhijeet. This drew a killer stare from Abhijeet which was well-captured by the Bigg Boss house cameras.

Believe us, if ever there was a software to decode it, Abhijeet’s expression would have easily spoken a thousand words! Abhijeet's grumpy look when Monal hugged Noel has become an interesting topic for discussion on social media for show lovers. Netizens are flooding social media platforms with funny funny comments on what they thought of Abhijeet’s weird expression.

Some tweets suggest that Monal is simply playing the ‘girly trick’ in retaliation to make Abhijeet feel jealous and thus bruise his ego. There are some who feel that is cleverly Monal using Abhijeet and Akhil for footage.

Here are some of the tweets on this.



e #Monal papam swathini dhekatle ga 😀😀

comment please, Abhi ala chudadam venka ardham ?#biggbosstelugu #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/QNuF2JvXfj — Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Voting Results | BB4 TeluguVote (@iBiggBossTelugu) September 30, 2020

#biggbosstelugu4 oka roju #Abhijeet cheppadu #monal tho : nuvvu emaina chey kani nannu ignore cheyaku natho matladu ,nannu chusi head turn ivvaku i'm not gonna talk to him ani..... dhaani effect ee idhi enti papa ee games maavoditho😧😧 pic.twitter.com/1s10XMvLQr — 007 (@Rajuosho2626) September 30, 2020

Lol anukunna idi highlight avtundani😅#BiggBossTelugu4 #monal artam kale eroju ento...akhil ki motham istondi piga Noel ki tinipinchi #abhijeet side oka look ichindi🤷‍♂️😅.

Ante aame chutte tirgali ana. https://t.co/ztOFzTLFjJ — Truth Teller (@bala960105) September 29, 2020

#monal idaru abbayilni bale confuse chestundi. #noel tho emchesina okay, aa look enti last lo #Abhijeet ni chusi!?

Confuse cheyake thali. 😡 Nen aite abhi ni #harika to ne ship chestuna first nunchi but gattiga oka scene ratum ledu valadi🙃 #BiggBossTelugu4 — Jounu Saba (@JounuSaba4444) September 29, 2020

Those who are not aware, Swathi, Abhijeet, Lasya, Harika, Kumar Sai, Syed Sohail and Mehaboob have been nominated for this week's eviction. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is aired on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, for the weekend show, the episodes are telecast at 9 pm.