Abhijeet’s Stare After Monal’s Hug To Noel Leaves Netizens In Splits

Sep 30, 2020, 15:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hitting the headlines ever since it went on air. There was a time when a love triangle appeared developing in the house involving Monal, Abhijeet, and Akhil. In a recent episode, Monal expressed her feelings to Abhijeet that she likes him. Akhil didn’t utter a single word to Monal but was deeply hurt inside his heart which clearly reflected on his face.

But ever since Swathi Deekshith made a wild card entry, Abhijeet shifted his focus towards the latest addition to the league of charming ladies. Probably, this has given a big churn in the stomach for Monal. In Tuesday's episode, Monal was seen hugging and kissing Noel who sat near Abhijeet. What’s more, she appeared to have totally ignored Abhijeet. This drew a killer stare from Abhijeet which was well-captured by the Bigg Boss house cameras.

Believe us, if ever there was a software to decode it, Abhijeet’s expression would have easily spoken a thousand words! Abhijeet's grumpy look when Monal hugged Noel has become an interesting topic for discussion on social media for show lovers. Netizens are flooding social media platforms with funny funny comments on what they thought of Abhijeet’s weird expression.

Some tweets suggest that Monal is simply playing the ‘girly trick’ in retaliation to make Abhijeet feel jealous and thus bruise his ego. There are some who feel that is cleverly Monal using Abhijeet and Akhil for footage.

Here are some of the tweets on this.
 

Those who are not aware, Swathi, Abhijeet, Lasya, Harika, Kumar Sai, Syed Sohail and Mehaboob have been nominated for this week's eviction. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is aired on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, for the weekend show, the episodes are telecast at 9 pm.

