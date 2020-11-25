Aamir Khan Follows Alia Bhatt To Rajamouli's RRR Sets

Director SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming flick ‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors. It features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Not long ago, Rajamouli has unleashed Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem teaser along with the first look poster from the film. The teaser and poster of Komaram Bheem received a thumbs up from all quarters. It is for the first time, the film will be releasing in ten languages.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make the film a smash hit. If reports are to be believed, Rajamouli is holding talks with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to give an introduction voice over to Komaram Bheem and Seetharama Raju for the Hindi version. Although, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

RRR is a fictional story of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Olivia Morris. The film was set for January 2021 release but they could not release it due to COVID-19. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.