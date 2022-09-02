Aakasa Veedhullo Movie Review, Rating

Lyrics: Chaitanya Prasad, Shresta, Rakendu Mouli

Stars: Goutham Krishna, Poojitha Ponnada

Singers: Sid Sriram, Chinmayi Sripada, Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava, Dope Daddy

Music: Judah Sandy

Camera: Vishwanadh Reddy

Fights: Dragon Prakash

Sound Mixing: Kannan Ganapati

Producers: Manoj JD, Dr. DJ Manikanta

Direction: Goutham Krishna

Young actor Goutham Krishna’s Aakasa Veedhullo has been released in theatres. The film is directed by the hero himself. Here’s the review of the film:

Plot:

Siddu (Gautham Krishna) doesn't do well in studies. Much as his father (Devi Prasad) motivates him to do well in studies, his enthusiasm doesn't go up. Siddu's passion and talent are in music. When he confesses the same to his father, the latter is angry and hurt. In a fit of rage, he smashes his son's beloved guitar. A humiliated Siddu calls it quits and walks out of his home.

Soon, the youngster falls in love with Nisha (Poojitha Ponnada), a beautiful girl. Soon, problems crop up in their relationship as Nisha is not game for a live-in relationshp, which is favoured by Siddu against her wishes. A distraught Siddu takes to drugs. This puts off Nisha, who gives him an ultimatum: If your love for me is true, just leave me!

This is also when Siddu's musical career and Rockstar dreams seem to face hurdles. Can he ever overcome his weakness for drugs, the heartbreak and realize his dreams?

Performances:

Debutant Goutham carries himself well; his dialogue delivery and acting in heavy scenes are likable. Poojitha looks talented and sexy as well. Their on-screen chemistry is sizzling.

Srikanth Iyengar, who is also seen in this week's other release 'Bujji Ila Raa', delivers a neat performance. The rest of the cast also does a decent job in the film.

Analysis:

The debutant actor has succeeded in scoring good marks as a director as well. Themes like career, passion, love, parental pressure, deviations and pitfalls of falling for drugs have been explored reasonably well.

The second half suffers from pacing issues. The screenplay could have been tighter and crisp. The background music and songs are also highlights of the film.

Plus Points:

Lead performances

BGM

Dialogues

Emotional scenes

Climax

Minus Points:

Slow pace

Verdict:

Aakasa Veedhullo gets its message and entertainment right. There is something for youngsters to derive from the film.

Rating: 2.5