Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra Twitter Review: Suriya’s Makes Audience Cry

Suriya's latest film ‘Akaasam Nee Haddhura’ started streaming on Amazon prime video. The film is gathering positive reviews from all several quarters. It’s come back film of Suriya after a long time. Suriya fans and audiences are hailing Suriya's performance in the movie. Director of Sudha Kongara attracted the audience with an inspiring tale and after watching the film, few of the movie buffs have become a fan of him. All Surya fans must watch film.

Twitterati says that the film is good and is a perfect film for all sections of the audience. The trailer, teaser and songs which have been released have raised the expectations on the film. Let us have a look at the Twitter reviews.

Madhyahanam vesedham show 😎#AkaasamNeeHaddhura bagundhi anta 💥😘 — Ⓜani 🔥🔥 (@PkFanRaLucha) November 12, 2020

Finally #AkaasamNeeHaddhura/#SooraraiPottru will make you cry, will make you feel angry, will make you feel proud. One of the best movies in the recent times. Anyone who watches this can't forget the impact soon. And finally @PrimeVideoIN will be the happiest 😄. — Hari Narayana (@hariadatravu) November 12, 2020

#AkaasamNeeHaddhura/#SooraraiPottru-a classic just got delivered. Sudha Kongara's vision & execution needs a standing ovation. The way she brought in raw emotions into a pure class film, genius stuff. Thank you for such an inspiring story of @CaptGopinath and making us so proud. — Hari Narayana (@hariadatravu) November 12, 2020