Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra Twitter Review: Suriya’s Makes Audience Cry

Nov 12, 2020, 09:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Suriya's latest film ‘Akaasam Nee Haddhura’ started streaming on Amazon prime video. The film is gathering positive reviews from all several quarters. It’s come back film of Suriya after a long time. Suriya fans and audiences are hailing Suriya's performance in the movie. Director of Sudha Kongara attracted the audience with an inspiring tale and after watching the film, few of the movie buffs have become a fan of him. All Surya fans must watch film.

Twitterati says that the film is good and is a perfect film for all sections of the audience. The trailer, teaser and songs which have been released have raised the expectations on the film. Let us have a look at the Twitter reviews.

Advertisement
Back to Top