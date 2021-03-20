Aadi's Sashi Leaked on Piracy Sites

Sashi is a romantic drama written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and jointly produced by R. P. Verma, Chavali Ramanjaneyulu and Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Sri Hanuman Movie Makers.

The film stars Aadi, Surbhi, Raashi Singh, Rajiv Kanakala and Ajay. The lyrics of Oka Oka Lokam song lyrics was written by Chandra Bose.The film was released on 19 March 2021.

Now, the film has been leaked by piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmywap among others. Sashi was leaked by piracy websites on the first day of its release itself. Meanwhile, Sashi movie didn't get a good response from the audience. The film opened to lukewarm response at the box office.

It is always good to enjoy movies in theatres or you should wait for its digital release. Recording a movie on a phone or a camera and streaming it online amounts to an offence. If you come across such cases, report to the anti-piracy cell.