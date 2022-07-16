Aadi Saikumar's Tees Maar Khan Teaser 2 Out

Director Kalyanji Gogana is presenting Aadi Saikumar in a never seen before mass and action-packed avatar in Tees Maar Khan which is gearing up for its theatrical teaser. First teaser and then theatrical trailer increased expectations on the movie. Today, the makers came up with teaser 2.

Aadi’s tough nature is shown from his childhood. Almost every frame that Aadi appears in give elevation to his character. He is equally imposing as student, rowdy and cop. Particularly, masses will enjoy the cop role and the powerful dialogues.

Aadi Saikumar steals the show with his impeccable performance. Director Kalyanji Gogana presented him in never seen before character. Payal Rajput oozed oomph. The visuals look stylish all through. Production design too looks grand. Bal Reddy’s cinematography and Sai Kartheek’s background score are big assets. The new teaser has further hiked expectations on the movie. Manikanth is the editor.

Produced by Popular Businessman Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under Vision Cinemas, the film is all set to hit the big screens on 19th August.

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Payal Rajput, Sunil, Poorna and others.