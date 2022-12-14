Aadi Saikumar’s Top Gear Trailer Release Date Locked

Young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar’s action thriller Top Gear is fast progressing with its post-production works. The post-production formalities will be completed soon and, in the meantime, the makers are promoting the movie aggressively. While the first single composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and crooned by Sid Sriram was a chartbuster, the recently released teaser got an overwhelming response from all corners.

Interim, they announced to release theatrical trailer of the movie on the 18th of this month. Since the teaser set good expectations, movie buffs are waiting eagerly for the trailer.

The film directed by K Shashikanth stars Riya Suman playing the leading lady. Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film, while K. V. Sridhar Reddy is producing it under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Sai Sriram, who worked as a cinematographer for several superhit films, is working on the film.

Prawin Pudi, who has worked as an editor for many blockbusters like 'Julayi, Attarintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamoorthy, Manam, Soggade Chinni Nayana', is the editor of this movie. Ramanjaneyulu is working as the Art Director.

Top Gear is scheduled for a grand release worldwide on December 30th.