Aadi Saikumar’s Top Gear Release Date Out: Deets Inside

Young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar is astonishing with his distinctive choice of films and is becoming close to all sections of the audience. He is not sticking to one particular genre and is attempting a wide variety of concepts. His next Top Gear is also a different movie.

Directed by Shashikanth, the film will see Aadi Saikumar as a taxi driver. The film’s post-production works are happening at a brisk pace and the makers today announced to release the movie grandly on December 30th which is a perfect time considering the New Year holidays. The long weekend will be an advantage for the movie. The film’s first-look poster, motion video, and then romantic poster increased interest on the movie.

Riya Suman is the leading lady opposite Aadi Saikumar in the movie tipped to be a pucca commercial entertainer. Harshavardhan Rameshwar has scored the music and musical promotions will kick-start soon.

Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film to be made under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. The movie is produced by K. V. Sridhar Reddy, while Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Sai Sriram, who worked as a cinematographer for several superhit films, is working on the film.

Prawin Pudi, who has worked as an editor for many blockbusters like 'Julayi, Attarintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamoorthy, Manam, Soggade Chinni Nayana', is the editor of this movie. Ramanjaneyulu is working as the Art Director.