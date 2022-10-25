Aadi Saikumar’s Top Gear First Single To Be Out Soon

Young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar will next enthrall us as a taxi driver in his ongoing film Top Gear. Directed by Shashikanth, the film is in the post-production phase. The film’s first look poster and motion video got tremendous response. The motion video showed the action side of the movie.

The makers, on the occasion of Diwali, unveiled romantic side of the movie by releasing a pleasant and love poster featuring the lead pair. The romantic couple- Aadi Saikumar and Riya Suman can be seen having good time together, by sitting on a car bonnet.

Billed to be a pucca commercial entertainer, the film’s post-production works are progressing at a brisk pace. Harshavardhan Rameshwar has scored music and first single from the movie will be out soon.

Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film to be made under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. The movie is produced by K. V. Sridhar Reddy, while Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Sai Sriram, who worked as a cinematographer for several superhit films, is working on the film.

Prawin Pudi, who has worked as an editor for many blockbusters like 'Julayi, Attarintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamoorthy, Manam, Soggade Chinni Nayana', is the editor of this movie. Ramanjaneyulu is working as the Art Director.

