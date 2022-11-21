Aadi Saikumar’s Top Gear 1st Single Vennela Vennela Date Locked!

Young and promising hero Aadi Saikumar is coming up with yet another distinctive film Top Gear where he will be seen as a taxi driver. Directed by K Shashikanth, the film’s post-production works are progressing at a fast pace and the makers are planning to release the movie grandly on December 30th. The long weekend with the New Year holidays is going to be an advantage for the movie. The makers created huge interest with the promotional content and they have intensified the publicity.

Meanwhile, they have announced to begin the musical promotions of the movie. They chose a soulful melody- Vennela Vennela to begin the musical journey. The first song of the movie composed by the super-talented music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar will be unveiled on November 25th. They released this beautiful romantic poster featuring Aadi Saikumar and Riya Suman to make the announcement about the first single. The most happening singer Sid Sriram has sung the number.

Top Gear is tipped to be a pucca action entertainer laced with thrilling elements. Aditya Movies & Entertainments is presenting the film to be made under the banner of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions. The movie is produced by K. V. Sridhar Reddy, while Giridhar Mamidipalli is the executive producer. Sai Sriram, who worked as a cinematographer for several superhit films, is working on the film.

Prawin Pudi, who has worked as an editor for many blockbusters like 'Julayi, Attarintiki Daaredi, S/O Satyamoorthy, Manam, Soggade Chinni Nayana', is the editor of this movie. Ramanjaneyulu is working as the Art Director.