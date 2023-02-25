Aadi Saikumar Clocks 12 Years In The Film Industry

Even if people with privilege get a good initial platform or launch, only those with talent and hard work survive the rat race and strike gold. While becoming successful itself is a big task for any actor, continuing the success streak is a much bigger challenge.

Aadi Saikumar made his grand and blockbuster entry with Prema Kavali as versatile actor Sai Kumar’s son. But the young and talented hero made his own mark in the industry with his choice of stories. It has been twelve years since this versatile star started his career as an actor.

Aadi did many experiments during his 12 years stint in the industry. He kept trying different genres to entertain his fans regardless of the result. Of course, hits and flops are common for any actor. Those who learn from their mistakes will thrive. Though Aadi Saikumar tasted bitter results, he never failed as an actor. Moreover, he's become a pro in selecting subjects for his films of late. Prema Kavali, Lovely, Sukumarudu, Operation Goldfish, Shamantakamani, Burrakatha, Crazy Fellow, and Shashi will remain to be very special films in his career.

Aadi came up with five movies last year. His movies got delayed a bit due to Corona. So, last year, he had five releases- Tees Maar Khan, Crazy Fellow, Black, Atithi Devo Bhava, and Top Gear which all are distinctive from each other. Particularly, his last film Top Gear received a superb response.

Meanwhile, Adi Sai Kumar made an entry into the OTT space as well. He starred in the web series Puli Meka. Currently, this web series is trending on Zee5. Everyone is discussing about Aadi's appearance as Prabhakar Sharma, the head of the forensic team. Even though he is busy with movies, he did an OTT project and is trending now.

Aadi has done many experiments in his twelve years of career to providing content-rich movies to the audience. Aadi’s new projects will be officially announced soon. Let’s congratulate Aadi on completing 12 years in the industry and also wish him all the luck for his future endeavors.