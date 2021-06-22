Aadi Saikumar, Payal Rajput Team Up For Kirathaka

Young actor Aadi Sai Kumar has signed his next project with M. Veerabhadram. The film will be a new crime thriller, which is going to be produced by 'Vision Cinemaas' banner as 'Production No:3. Popular Industrialist Dr. Nagam Tirupathi Reddy is also co-producing it.

The makers have officially announced the title of the film as Kirathaka. The film unit is said to have roped in Payal Rajput as the female lead in the film. Yes, Payal Rajput and Aadi will be a new pair to the audience. The principal shooting of the film is expected to begin by mid-July.

Kirathaka will be Veerabhadram's second time association with Aadi Saikumar. Earlier, the two had collaborated for 'Chuttalabbayi' and it became a commercial hit at the box office.

The duo has pinned huge hopes on Kirathaka. We hope, the film also earns some big bucks at the box office. Watch this space for all the Kirathaka updates on Sakshi Post.