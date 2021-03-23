Aadi Sai Kumar's Next Film With Bhaskar Bantupalli Under Shikara Creations Gets Launch Date

Young Actor Aadi Sai Kumar is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Sashi' as the film did a decent business at the box office. He has signed a new project with the director Bhaskar Bantupalli.

The film will be launching on the occasion of Ugadi which falls on April 13th of this year. The film touted to be a family entertainer and Aadi is going to appear in a new avatar like never before.

The film will be produced by Yugandar T aka Gudivada Yugandar under Shikara Creations.

Saketh Komandru will compose music for the yet to launch film. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew details soon. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.