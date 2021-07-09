Aadi-Payal Rajput's Kirathaka Shooting To Begin Soon

Aadi Sai Kumar and Payal Rajput's upcoming film Kirathaka has been in the news for a long time now. For all Aadi and Payal Rajput fans, who have been waiting for the latest updates about the film Kirathaka, we have the latest update about the film. Reports say that the shooting of the film titled Kirathaka will begin on August 13, 2021. Currently, the team is busy finalizing the cast and crew for the movie.

Producer of the film Dr. Nagam Tirupathi Reddy stated that “ Kirathaka is going to be a new genre to the audience. I'm really glad and excited to be part of the film. I hope, Kirathaka will become a commercial hit at the box office,” he stated.

The film is directed by Veerabhadram and produced by Dr Nagam Tirupathi Reddy, under the banner - Vision Cinemas. Besides Aadi, Poorna, Dasari Arun Kumar and Dev Gill will appear in key roles.