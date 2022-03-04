Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Twitter Review

Mar 04, 2022, 05:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set to hit theatres across the world today. The US Premieres were held last night and here's the first impression on the movie. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu stars Sharwanand and Rashmika in prominent roles. Here's the audience reaction to the movie on Twitter.


