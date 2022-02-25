Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Launch Date, Venue and Chief Guests

Young and happening hero Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set for release on March 4th. The film’s promotions are happening in full swing. Rashmika Mandanna played the leading lady in the film directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner.

AMJ’s theatrical trailer will be launched on February 27th at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. Actresses Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi will be gracing the occasion as chief guests, inform the makers. The film actually portrays the greatness of women and inviting two actresses as chief guests for trailer launch endorses the theme of the movie.

Tirumala Kishore penned a workable subject that will strike a chord with all section of audience. Sujith Sarang handled the cinematography, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has provided tunes for the movie. Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features some stellar cast.